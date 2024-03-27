Strike On Kharkiv: One Killed, 16 Injured, Including Four Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in a Russian strike has risen to 16. One person died, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Four children aged between 3 months and 13 years are among those injured, Suspilne reported, referring to the head of the Kharkiv regional police, Volodymyr Tymoshko.
"As a result of the strikes on Kharkiv, children aged 3 months, 1.8 years, 10 and 13 years were wounded," the report says.
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv around 16:00.
Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary information, for the first time in two years, the enemy used a large-caliber guided munition. Residential buildings and an emergency surgery institute were damaged. One person was killed and another 16 were wounded.
Illustrative photo
