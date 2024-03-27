Man Explodes On Mine On Shore Of Dnipro-Bug Estuary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Mykolaiv region, the body of a man with no signs of life and a mine-blast amputation of his lower limbs was found in the coastal zone of the Dnipro-Bug estuary.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

The deceased was a resident.

It was established that ignoring the warning signs of danger, warnings of a high mine threat, and the activity of enemy drones in this area, the man went to the coast to the water's edge. There, he likely came across an explosive object.

clearance vehicle damaged after driving over anti-tanknear Iziu

As a result of the explosion, the citizen sustained life-threatening injuries.

The military emphasizes the importance of careful behavior in the coastal zone. In particular, they remind that it is not allowed to get close to the water's edge, it is necessary to pay attention to warning signs and adhere to the established restrictions and prohibitions.

As reported, in early March, Odesa pyrotechnics destroyed an anchor mine that had been washed up on the Black Sea coast.