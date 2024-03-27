Number Of Victims Of Airstrike In Kharkiv Rises To 18, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased again - now there are 18.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, we know about one dead man. 18 people were injured, including four children aged three months to thirteen years," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on March 27, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the Russian armed forces shelled residential areas in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

A number of high-rise buildings, medical facilities, cars, a school, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy struck with two UMPB D-30 (unified interspecies planning munition, 30 cm caliber). This is the first time that the Russian armed forces have struck a city with this type of munition. The munitions were launched from an airplane.

Prosecutors, police, and specialized services are working at the site of another Russian terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv.

As reported, explosions were heard in Kharkiv at around 4 p.m. - Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district. Residential buildings and the Institute of Emergency Surgery were damaged.