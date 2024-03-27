Czech Republic Increases Contribution To Its Own Initiative To Purchase Ammunition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech government has approved its next contribution to the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

This was announced at a briefing after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The government approved today a further contribution of the Czech Republic to support Ukraine," Fiala said.

He did not name the amount of the contribution, but noted that it is extremely important for Ukraine to know that "within weeks or months" it will receive additional ammunition and thus plan and adapt its tactics on the battlefield.

Ukraine may receive twice as many shells underinitiative - 1.5 million

As reported, the first deliveries under the Czech initiative should arrive in Ukraine no later than June.

Prague initiated the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine in third countries with EU funds. It was about 800,000 rounds of ammunition found in different parts of the world. However, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said the day before that the amount of ammunition delivered could be almost twice as much.