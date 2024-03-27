Invaders Drop Explosives From Drone On Resident Of Vesele Village, Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers attacked a resident of the village of Vesele, Kherson region, with a drone, he was injured and hospitalized.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of the village of Vesele. The 37-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds to his shoulder and leg, as well as a head injury," the message says.
It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital and is being provided with the necessary assistance.
As reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the village of Mykhailivka from drones in the Kherson region once again during the day, and there is an injured person.
Recently, the Russian aggressor has significantly increased the number of attacks with these weapons, including against civilians in the right-bank Kherson region.
