Iraq To Import Iran Gas For Five Years

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, March 27 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali signed a deal on Wednesday with the National Iranian Gas Company to import gas to Iraq for five Years.

The Ministry of Electricity stated in a statement today that the contract includes supplying Iraq with gas at a rate of 50 million cubic meters per day for a period of five years, with the imported quantities varying according to the needs of the energy systems in Iraq, in a way that maintains the momentum of the production stations at times of peak loads.

The statement did not mention the price of the deal nor the payment method.

The signing of the contract with the Iranian side comes despite Iraqi government promises to achieve self-sufficiency in gas within three years and to rely on the product from Iraqi oil fields. (end)

