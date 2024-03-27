Ukraine FM To Visit India Thur.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 27 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is set to head to New Delhi on Wednesday on an official visit, according to Indian government sources.

During Kuleba's two-day India visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India has so far taken a very cautious stand on Russian war on Ukraine and was not willing to condemn Russia openly despite pressures from the West. New Delhi has at the same time dispatched humanitarian aid to Ukraine and called upon both the parties to engage in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the differences. (end)

