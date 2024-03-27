GCC Chief Meets Hungary Envoy On Bonds

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 27 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi met with Hungarian Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Balash Shalmasi to look into ways of promoting Gulf-Hungarian cooperative relations.

During the meeting, the GCC chief said Hungary's presidency of the European Union (EU) next July reflects its status, and significant and vital role in the EU.

He also appreciated an invitation from Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto for him to visit Budapest to consider Gulf-Hungarian relations on the one hand and Gulf-EU on the other hand.

During the meeting, they also discussed a number of issues and subjects, mainly relations between the GCC member countries and Hungary, along with the latest regional and international developments. (end)

kns









MENAFN27032024000071011013ID1108029564