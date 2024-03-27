               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Spain Air-Drops Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza


3/27/2024 3:05:39 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, March 27 (KUNA) -- Spanish military planes air-dropped 26 tonnes of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Wednesday.
Spain's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the operation was carried out in coordination with Jordan, calling on Israeli occupation to open land border crossings to allow human aid and prevent a famine.
They affirmed the importance of finding other ways to send aid to the Palestinians including air-dropping operations like those carried out by the US, Germany, and France. (end)
