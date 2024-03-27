Emirati Relief Team Executes Ramadan Iftar Project For Syrian Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al-Azraq, Mar. 27 (Petra) -- The Emirati Relief Team, affiliated with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), implemented the annual Ramadan Iftar project for Syrian refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood in Al-Azraq district on Wednesday, in cooperation with the camp administration and the relevant official authorities.The Head of the Emirati Relief Team, Hassan Salem Al-Qaidi, expressed his and his fellow volunteers' happiness to spend this holy month among their Syrian refugee brothers in Jordan, which hosts them due to the unstable security situation in their home country of Syria. He noted that the team had previously implemented a Ramadan Iftar project for Syrian refugees living in the makeshift camps near the camp.He added that since the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Emirati Relief Team has been actively involved in charitable endeavors in Jordan, pointing out the implementation of a campaign to distribute Ramadan food supplies to the refugees in the camp and then to the poor families in the makeshift camps and the families registered with a number of charitable societies in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development in the Kingdom.Volunteers from the team are also deployed daily before the Maghreb prayer call at traffic lights at vital points in Jordan to distribute light meals to break the fast.For their part, the Syrian refugees thanked the Emirates Red Crescent and the camp administration for these initiatives that provide them with their livelihood in the month of Ramadan and make them feel safe in their second country, Jordan.