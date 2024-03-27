Queen Meets Save The Children CEO For Gaza Children Updates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 27 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah Wednesday met with the CEO of Save the Children International Inger Ashing, for a briefing on the conditions of Palestinian children in Gaza.According to a statement from the Queen's media office, Ashing explained in the meeting, in Amman, that the situation in Gaza is "unlike anything Save the Children International has ever witnessed" and that children are dying from starvation and disease at the highest pace since records began.The meeting, attended by Save the Children's Executive Strategic and Policy Adviser Anita Bay Bundegaard, focused on means to alleviate the "destructive" impact of the war on the lives of children in the embattled enclave.Her Majesty and Save the Children discussed the "need" for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and increased aid access by opening additional aid entry points into the Gaza Strip.Save the Children International calls for an "immediate and definitive" ceasefire and resuming the entry of commercial goods to Gaza