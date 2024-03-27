Caitlin Clark Of Iowa Heads To Sweet 16 Of March Madness With Career, Single-Season Scoring Records

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark enters the Sweet 16 as the D-I women's single-season points record holder as well. She broke Kelsey Plum's single-season record against West Virginia on March 25 and now has 1,113 points in her final season.

The Iowa superstar, with 3,830 career points, is in eighth place on the all-division, all-time scoring list. She needs 25 points to move into seventh place and 26 to move into sixth.

Iowa almost certainly would have to reach the championship game for Clark to have a shot at cracking the top five. That would give her four more games, and she would have to average 33 points per game.

Clark passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) on March 3 to become the career D-I scoring leader among men or women.

Clark has announced she will skip her final season of eligibility and enter to the WNBA draft in April. She will be the presumptive No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.