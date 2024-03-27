Nine Palestinians Killed, Others Wounded In Series Of Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Nine Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday as Israeli occupation aircraft bombed areas and houses in Gaza City.

Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) said that the Israeli aircraft launched airstrikes on a house west of the city, killing 8 people, including women and children, and wounding others.

Another Palestinian was martyred and others were injured as a result of airstrikes that targeted the Al Shejaiya neighborhood intersection in Gaza City.

On the other hand, at least 7 people were injured, as a result of a series of violent airstrikes by the Israeli occupation, targeting areas near the Al Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.