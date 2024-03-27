C.R. Kesavan, Great Grandson Of C. Rajagopalachari, Appointed BJP National Spokesperson

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Mar 27( IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP leader C.R. Kesavan, the great grandson of C. Rajagopalachari, the last Governor General of India, has been appointed as the national spokesperson of the party.
BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that party President J.P. Nadda has cleared the appointment Kesavan as the BJP national spokesperson with immediate effect.
Kesavan joined the BJP in April 2023 after resigning from the Congress citing ideological reasons.
An engineer by profession, Kesavan had said while joining the BJP that though he gets identified with his lineage, he is not a 'Parivarvadi' (dynast).
