Japan Announces Possible Resumption Of Funding For UNRWA Next April

Tokyo: Japan announced Wednesday the possibility of resuming funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as early as next April.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa is set to meet Commissioner-General of the UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini in Tokyo on Thursday before making the final decision, according to Japanese authorities.

Countries such as Finland, Australia, Canada and Sweden have announced the resumption of funding for UNRWA nearly two months after suspension.

The UNRWA, which provides aid and services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and throughout the Near East, has been facing difficulty after sixteen countries stopped their funding late January 2024 after the Israeli occupation authorities claimed that some of the Agency's employees participated in the events of Oct. 7, which has been proven to be inaccurate.