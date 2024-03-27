Gaza Death Toll Rises To 32,490 Wounded 74,889

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, since October 7, has killed 32,490 Palestinians and injured 74,889 others, the majority of whom are children.

Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday that during the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces committed eight massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, killing 76 Palestinians and injuring 102 others.

A man carries the shrouded body of a child who was killed during Israeli bombardment the previous night, at al-Najar Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Mohammed Abed / AFP)

The occupation continues to target all areas of Gaza, for 173 consecutive days, without heeding UN resolutions to stop its war machine against innocent civilians, and threatens to launch a ground invasion into Rafah, south of the Strip, to which more than a million Palestinian refugees have been displaced.

