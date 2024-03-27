Qatar's Industrial Sector Sees Robust Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's industrial sector witnessed robust growth as the number of registered and operating factories in the country reached 957 in last year.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) recently revealed the statistics for the factories registered and operating in Qatar during 2023, indicating that the number of factories totaled 957, while the requests to increase capacity and modify production data for factories reached 467.

In a post on the Ministry's X platform related to the industry sector, it noted that in last year the number of industrial project licenses requests reached 60, factories in the industrial register totaled 40, requests for customs exemption for factories was 287. While, domestic manufactured products reached 1,639 and there were 23 inspection campaigns on factories in 2023.

Qatar's manufacturing sector is a major driving force in the country's economic diversification backed by Qatar National Vision 2030 which aims to develop an economy that is less dependent on hydrocarbons. With Qatar's high-caliber talent pool, unparalleled market access and connectivity, and the state-of-the-art free zones, Qatar is emerging as a global manufacturing destination.

Last year, the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition highlighted the country's substantial contribution in promoting local products and shed light on new industries introduced to the Qatari market. The four-day exhibition saw participation of 450 companies and factories.

This significant participation reflects the keen interest of local companies to promote their products in the local market with the aim to achieve the desired self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on imports.

The diverse industries participating in the exhibition spanned six sectors, including petrochemicals, furniture, foodstuffs, SMEs, services, and various others. The exhibition provided an opportunity to become acquainted with the latest products and services in the industry sector