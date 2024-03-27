               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Central Bank Opens Eidiah Atms At 10 Locations Ahead Of Eid Al Fitr


3/27/2024 2:41:02 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: On the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al Fitr, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the opening of the Eidiah ATM service starting today, March 27.

Available in 10 locations, the Eidiah ATM service allows users to withdraw Qatari riyals in 5, 10, and 50-100 denominations.

Eidiah ATM locations:

. Place Vandome Mall
. Mall of Qatar
. Al Wakrah Old Souq
. Doha Festival City
. Al Hazm Mall
. Al Mirqab Mall
. West Walk
. Al Khor Mall
. Al Meera-Muaither
. Al Meera-Thumama

QCB's Eidiah ATM service aims to preserve the Qatari culture and heritage by bringing back the traditional practice of Eidi, which is usually money or gift given to children.

