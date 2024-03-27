Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (March 28-30, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As we delve deeper into the Holy Month of Ramadan, Qatar is droning with various activities that embody the spirit of tradition, charity, and communal celebration.

From bustling markets and cultural exhibitions to the traditional Iftar cannon and charitable Iftar tents, there are many ways to engage with the essence of Ramadan this weekend.

Here's your comprehensive guide to not-to-miss events and activities.

Family Shopping Fair



Until April 5, 2024

Katara

Saturday to Thursday: from 11 am to 3 pm and from 7:30pm to 00:30

Friday: 7:30pm to 12:30am

Head to the south parking at Katara for the Family Shopping Fair, a vibrant marketplace featuring a diverse range of goods from international vendors. From clothing and perfumes to home decorations, dates, and nuts, alongside food and coffee kiosks, this is your one-stop destination for all Ramadan and Eid shopping under a single tent.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art



Until May 4, 2024

Thursday: From 9am to 2pm and from 8pm to midnight

Friday: 8pm to midnight

The temporary exhibitions offer unique insights into Arab modernism, resistance through art, and creative responses to the pandemic.

Mehdi Moutashar: Introspection as Resistance: Introspection as Resistance marks Moutashar's first solo exhibition in Qatar.

Distilled Lessons: Abstraction in Arab Modernism: This exhibition examines experiments in abstraction that differentiate Arab modernism from its counterparts around the globe.

Cities Under Quarantine: The Mailbox Project: This exhibition showcases 59 books especially crafted for, and filled by, artists across over a dozen countries during the pandemic.

Ramadan Free Iftar Tents



During Ramadan 2024

Join in the communal spirit by participating in or donating towards the serving of free Iftar meals. The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has set up tents and meal distribution points across Qatar, aiming to serve 24,000 people daily.

Iftar Tents Locations:

. Ain Khaled (Thursday and Friday Market)

. Al-Sailiya (New Central Market)

. Al-Sulaimi (North Farms Area)

. Industrial Zone (Street 38 - Empiric Hospital)

. Al-Rayyan (Eid prayer hall)

. Al Montazah

. Umm Salal Muhammad

. Al-Wakrah (opposite the old Al-Wakrah market)

. Al-Khor (Othman Mosque)

. Ibn Imran (Eid prayer hall)

. Al-Aziziyah (Eid prayer hall)

. Al-Ali Market (Soug Al Ali)

. Muraikh (next to Mosque No.879)

. Al Thumama

Meal Distribution Locations:

.Old Airport (behind the family shopping center)

. Umm Ghuwailina (Council Cooperation Traffic Signals)

. Ibn Mahmoud (Jaidah Bridge)

. Faleh Market (near Al-Qubab Mosque)

. Salwa Road (Azab Abu Nakhla Complex)

Donors can participate in the endowment and choose the Iftar location via the link .

Ramadan at Lusail



Until April 9, 2024

8pm to midnight

Lusail Boulevard

Experience a unique shopping journey at the Ramadan Market along Lusail Boulevard. This year, the boulevard transforms into a Ramadan hub with daily cultural parades and activities, offering authentic products and handicrafts in celebration of the holy month.



Ramadan Cannon



Until April 10, 2024

Iftar time

Embrace the tradition of the Iftar cannon, a historic practice marking the end of the daily fast across several locations in Qatar. It offers a moment of unity and reflection for Muslims and visitors alike.

You can find the Iftar cannon around Qatar at:

- Souq Wakrah

- Souq Waqif

- Msheireb

- Katara

- Lusail Boulevard

- Old Doha Port

Ramadan at Msheireb



Until April 10, 2024

Activities open from 8:30pm to 1:30am

Msheireb Downtown

Msheireb Downtown becomes a central gathering point this Ramadan, offering paddle tournaments, arts and crafts, workshops on Islamic traditions and culinary arts, a photography exhibition, and a special Ramadan corner.

Engage in Paddle Tournaments: Daily paddle competitions at the Company House courtyard invite guests to partake for a nominal fee, fostering a spirit of friendly competition.

Explore Ramadan Arts and Crafts: Dive into the world of creativity with lantern-making, henna art, and calligraphy workshops, welcoming participants of all ages.

Immerse in Ramadan Workshops: Msheireb hosts enriching seminars on Islamic traditions, culinary arts, and spiritual insights, aimed at young adults and families.

Ramadan Photography Exhibition: Visit Barahat Msheireb for a glimpse into the soul of Ramadan through the lenses of local photographers.

Visit the Ramadan Corner: A special setup in Sikka Wadi offers traditional henna, dates, and aromatic teas and coffees, encapsulating the essence of the month.

Mawater Ramadan Car Parade



Until April 9, 2024

3:45pm

Lusail Boulevard

Car enthusiasts, prepare for a daily parade at Lusail Boulevard, featuring a stunning collection of sports, luxury, and rare cars. It's a unique opportunity to witness some of the most exquisite vehicles in Qatar up close.

Ramadan at Old Doha Port



Until April 10, 2024

Enjoy the special Ramadan activations at Old Doha Port this weekend.

Watch Nightly Shows: The family amphitheater becomes a stage for daily cultural performances, celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

Explore Souq Al Mina: Throughout Ramadan, this pop-up market offers an eclectic mix of food, fashion, and more, alongside the traditional chants of the Musaher.

Step Back in Time at the Throwback Food Festival: Located in the Old Mina District from March 10 to April 10, 2024, this festival revives the culinary heritage of Qatar, inviting families to indulge in a feast of traditional flavors.

Expo 2023 Doha



Until March 28, 2024

6pm to 1am

Expo 2023 Doha

Your last chance to visit the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha and enjoy the Ramadan festivities!