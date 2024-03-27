Beware Of Consolidation Ahead

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 rose intraday only to repeat the flush in the power hour - the goods orders data above expectations didn't go well with soft landing. While that doesn't change much for swing traders who would still capitalize on the upleg continuation, the intraday opportunities were amply telegraphed ahead and capitalized on by Ellin and myself .

The best remaining data bringing more calm to XLF, KRE and IWM, would be unemployment claims, not GDP or core PCE - these would work to dial back the Jun cut odds more so than yesterday from 64% to 61% only. May not seem much, but coupled with USDJPY (great catalyst earlier today) and yields, it has the power to disrupt the buyers.

But earlier today, gold clients did well again - just like yesterday when I warned about the coming hit - I repeated the same feat near the premarket gold top today as well - clients are happy!

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 3 of them, featuring S&P 500, precious metals and oil.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq

Flush through 5,270 again - technical stop hunting as I see stocks sideways to up into Easter. They are simply too well supported by rotations. I wouldn't be surprised about a bearish gap once markets open next week - it won't be the end of the run though.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.