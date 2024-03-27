King Visits Central Badia, Accompanied By Queen, Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al Qastal, Mar. 27 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, on Wednesday visited the Central Badia region, and met with local community leaders and figures.During the meeting held at Qasr Al Mushatta in Al Qastal area and attended by His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, His Majesty expressed pride to be among members of Bani Sakher tribe, commending their hospitality and dedication to Jordan.The King said Jordan has overcome difficult phases and circumstances through the determination of its people, stressing the need to move forward with progress and modernisation.Jordan holds the respect of the international community, His Majesty said, stressing the Kingdom's commitment to defending its brethren, and standing with them in adversity.Attendees at the meeting, held as part of His Majesty's outreach visits to the governorates and Badia areas on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, highlighted Jordan's progress under the King's leadership over the past 25 years, commending His Majesty's wisdom and Jordanians' awareness and resolve.Upon arrival at the venue of the meeting, the King was welcomed by a poetry performance.His Majesty joined attendees for iftar and performed the Maghreb prayer.Queen Rania also joined a group of women from the Bani Sakher tribe for iftar.The gathering included a traditional Samer performance by members of the Royal Badia Police's Camels Unit.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Senate President Faisal Fayez, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.