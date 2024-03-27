Package 1 Of Roads And Infrastructure Development Project In Al-Wajba East Completed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced the completion of Package 1 of the Roads and Infrastructure Development project, aimed at providing integrated road and infrastructure services to the residents of this vital area. This comes as part of the authority's efforts to serve all parts of the country with advanced infrastructure and build a sustainable future in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al-Otaibi, Head of Western Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, explained that it is implementing a plan consisting of two packages to upgrade Al-Wajba East, of which the first package is completed and serves about 388 land plots within citizens subdivisions, and the second package will serve 417 land plots once completed. The two packages will provide all road network, drainage network, and rainwater drainage services and other important services to the area residents.

As for the first package which was recently completed by Ashghal, Eng. Abdulla Al-Suwaidi, Project Engineer in the Western Areas Section at the Roads Projects Department, stated that works included the construction of a 17 km road network to enhance traffic flow and provide connectivity with future public facilities in the area. This is in addition to providing traffic safety elements such as street lighting systems and directional signs, along with 29 km of shared cycling and pedestrian paths and more than 2800 car parking.

The development of infrastructure services included the provision of a 14 km drainage network, 16.6 km of surface and groundwater drainage network, 8.4 km of treated water network, and the extension of the potable water pipes and connecting them to the main potable water network.

Ashghal added that local materials were used, and local manufacturers were relied on for most of the works of the first package, bringing the local component to 70% of the total materials used in the project. Materials such as lighting poles, directional and traffic signs, drainage and rainwater drainage pipes, asphalt, precast manholes, concrete, rebar, and other materials were supplied.