Fitsair Launches Direct Flights From Colombo To Dhaka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, March 27: FitsAir, Sri Lanka's low-cost airline, is pleased to announce the launch of direct flights connecting Colombo and Dhaka, Bangladesh in April 2024. This move represents a significant milestone in regional aviation, addressing the growing demand for affordable travel options between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, says Newswire..

In light of Bangladesh's rapidly expanding economy, attracting considerable interest from Sri Lankan businesses, Dhaka is emerging as a popular destination. Recognising this trend, FitsAir is committed to providing affordable, on-time, and efficient air connectivity to cater to the needs of this growing market.

According to Ammar Kassim, Executive Director of FitsAir,“The Bangladesh economy is one of the fastest growing in the world, and we're excited to offer competitive prices for business travellers and visitors alike. We anticipate our non-stop service to Dhaka will stimulate bilateral trade and economic growth.”

The newly added route will initially operate twice weekly, with an anticipated increased frequency in the summer, subject to government approval. FitsAir's carefully crafted flight schedule allows for immediate connections to Male, Chennai, and Dubai from Dhaka. Additionally, exclusive benefits will be offered to corporate travellers to effectively meet their needs.

Scheduled to commence from 16th April 2024, FitsAir will offer attractive launch fares starting at LKR 74,600. In addition to the new Dhaka route, FitsAir currently operates direct services to Dubai, Male, and Chennai from its hub in Colombo.

For more information on destinations and services, visit FitsAir's website at or contact their dedicated Customer Care team at (+94) 117 940 940 or reach out via WhatsApp at (+94) 777 811 118.

