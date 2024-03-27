Three Palestinians Killed In Israeli Bombing In Jenin Camp

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jenin / PNN /

Two Palestinians were Wednesday dawn killed, and seven others were injured, following an Israeli drone bombing of group of youths in the Jenin camp, sources said.

The Ministry of Health said that Hamza Arrawi, 27, from Al-Ain camp in Nablus, and Mohammad Nasser Al-Sabti, 19, from Jenin camp, were killed after an Israeli drone bombed a group of young men in front of a house in Al-Damj neighborhood.

With the killing of Ararawi and Al-Sabti, the death toll in Jenin rises to three, after the killing of the 19-year-old Ayman Youssef Hassan Azouqa by occupation forces' bullets in Jenin.