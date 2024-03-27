Original-Research: Rosenbauer International (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Rosenbauer International - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer InternationalCompany Name: Rosenbauer InternationalISIN: AT0000922554Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 27.03.2024Target price: EUR 54.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrRefinancing agreement with lenders and capital increase Topic: Rosenbauer reached a multilateral refinancing agreement with itsmajor lenders and promissory note holders. Further, the Austrian vehiclemanufacturer announced to be planning a capital increase of at least 3.4mshares to strengthen its balance sheet. Successful refinancing: During FY23, Rosenbauer had difficulties meetingits covenants of an equity ratio above 20% and a net debt to EBITDA ratiobelow 6. At the end of 9M FY23, the equity ratio stood at 14.3% and the netdebt to EBITDA ratio at 15. The company now announced a refinancingagreement, which runs until November 3rd, 2025. All covenants in existingagreements will be suspended and redefined for the duration of therefinancing agreement (so far no details disclosed). For the term of therefinancing agreement, any dividend payments are suspended (eNuW old: € 1.0per share). Material capital increase: Rosenbauer intends to issue at least 3.4m newshares (50% increase) during 2024 to strengthen its balance sheet andpaying bondholders. Assuming a 30% discount to yesterday's closing price of€ 27.60, potential gross proceeds could reach roughly € 66m. € 35m of theproceeds and additionally any excess cash in 2025 (cash sweep) shall beused for repayments. Healthy operating business: Rosenbauer has largely overcome the challengingsupply chain situation in FY22 & FY23 and showed a successive improvementin its profitability during FY23. The EBIT margin in Q1 came in at -2.6%and climbed to 2.1% in Q2, 4.4% in Q3 and 7.2% in the preliminary finalquarter, which was seasonally the strongest quarter. Due to largelynormalized chassis lead times and significant price increases fromRosenbauer, we expect an EBIT margin of 4.6% in FY24e (FY23: 3.5%). FurtherFY23 order intake increased 18% yoy to € 1.45bn, leading to a record highorder backlog of € 1.79bn. Backed by restored profitability, continuedstrong demand and an improved supply chain, Rosenbauer should be able todeliver solid FY24e results (eNuW FY24e: Sales € 1.16bn/+8.6% yoy; EBIT €53m/ +41% yoy). Despite the high debt ratio and stock dilution, Rosenbauer's operatingbusiness remains intact. The agreement with bondholders and the capitalincrease are necessary steps to secure the future financing of the company, the fact that the company has come to a solution with its bondholderscan be interpreted as positive news flow. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged €54.00 PT, based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsDie Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: NuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN27032024004691010666ID1108029049