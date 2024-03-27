EQS-News: Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Katjes International growing by 28.1%

Group sales increase to EUR 377.4 million (previous year: EUR 294.5 million)

Group operating result (EBITDA) at EUR 40.8 million (previous year: EUR 37.3 million) Sales and EBITDA margin therefore above the guidance Emmerich, 27. March 2024 – Katjes International concluded the financial year 2023 very successfully in a continuously challenging market environment and exceeded the guidance which had already been raised over the course of the year. The consolidated financial statements for the corresponding reporting period, prepared in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS), were published today. Consolidated sales increased by 28.1% from EUR 294.5 million to EUR 377.4 million in the financial year 2023 and were therefore above the guidance of EUR 350-375 million, which had already been raised following the publication of the interim consolidated financial statements in 2023. The consolidated operating result (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 40.8 million (previous year: EUR 37.3 million). The key performance indicator for Katjes International is the EBITDA margin. In the reporting period, this was 10.8% (previous year: 12.7%) and therefore also above the guidance of 9-10%. Group equity increased to EUR 176.0 million as of the balance sheet date of December 31, 2023, while the equity ratio remained stable at a comfortable level of 36.9%. In September 2023, the outstanding EUR 110 million bond from 2019 was refinanced early and the volume of the newly issued bond in September 2023 was increased by EUR 5 million to a total of EUR 115 million due to high demand. There was a good response to the exchange offer granted to existing investors for the first time, as well as the first time possibility of subscription via the issuer's website. In addition, demand from institutional investors as part of the international private placement was also very strong. Therefore, the Katjes International management draws – similar to the three previous bond placements - a very positive conclusion of the 2023/2028 bond, which was issued for the first time structured as a so-called“Nordic Bond”. Building on the strong brand portfolio and the goal of achieving further growth both through acquisitions and organically, the company is optimistic about the future. The guidance for the current financial year comprises Group sales of between EUR 390 million and EUR 420 million and an EBITDA margin of between 9% and 10%. The audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 are available at .



ABOUT KATJES INTERNATIONAL Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, together with its two legally independent sister companies, the well-known confectionery manufacturer Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, as well as the respective subsidiaries and investments of these three companies, form the Katjes Group ("Katjes Group"). With a focus on so-called Fast Moving Consumer Goods - FMCG (mainly confectionery and personal care products) in Europe, the issuer bundles its investments in companies with (from the point of view of the Katjes Group) strong and established brands. In doing so, the issuer sees itself as a carve-out investor, such as in the acquisitions of Galderma/Nestlé and the latest transaction with Henkel. The business includes the seven subsidiaries Sperlari with Dulcioliva and Paluani in Italy, the German companies Piasten, Dallmann's Pharma Candy with Bübchen and the Oral Care division, and Harlekijntjes in the Netherlands. In addition, the company holds interests of over 55% in the British company Candy Kittens Limited and of around 23% in the French company Carambar & Co. (CPK). For more information, visit

