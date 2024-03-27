ZEAL Ventures Leads Financing Round Of Prize Draw Platform DAYMADE

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Ventures division of the ZEAL Group leads 1 million Euro investment round of British prize draw start-up Existing angel investors are also participating in the financing round

Hamburg, 27 March 2024 – ZEAL has led a financing round in the successful UK prize gaming platform DAYMADE at a valuation of 12 million Euro via its Ventures division. In addition to ZEAL Ventures, other existing investors – several business angels with decades of experience in the gaming industry – are also participating in the round. DAYMADE will use the new funds to further scale its UK business.

ZEAL Ventures has been invested in DAYMADE since 2019 and has supported the successful British start-up in recent years not only financially, but also through ongoing advisory in areas such as strategy, regulation, marketing and organization.

DAYMADE: A British Success Story

DAYMADE was founded in 2019 with the aim of revolutionizing prize draws. The British start-up offers players the chance to win holidays, unforgettable experiences, and lifestyle prizes, while supporting a good cause. Through a partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, a tree is planted with every purchase. With this innovative concept, the company's offering appeals particularly to a younger generation of adults. Its success is also reflected in the financials: DAYMADE has increased its revenue by nearly 10x in the last four years. This growth has been achieved at sustainable, attractive unit economics (revenue and costs per player). The company also achieved profitability in 2023.

Cooperation with potential

"We are delighted to once again support the DAYMADE team with a significant investment," says Juliane Gutsmiedl, Investment Manager at ZEAL Ventures. "For several years now, we have been observing a trend towards prize games, which are particularly popular with younger target groups such as millennials and adults in Generation Z. Companies like DAYMADE are therefore significantly contributing to shaping the future of the gaming industry. For this reason, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with DAYMADE and to continue exchanging ideas on a new gaming and entertainment experience."

“We are thrilled to have ZEAL Ventures on board again”, says Andrew Broekelmann, CEO of DAYMADE.“Their continued support is a huge vote of confidence in our mission to re-imagine prize-based draws for a new generation of players. This funding will fuel our growth and product innovation in the UK. And it doesn't stop there – as DAYMADE grows, so does our ability to make a real difference. With over 1.3 million trees planted through our charity partners, we're just as committed to our planet as we are to our players. We look forward to making a greater impact, together.”

About ZEAL:

ZEAL Network is an e-commerce group of companies based in Hamburg and the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. Founded in 1999, we brought lotteries to the internet. Today, the ZEAL group now has around one million active customers and more than 200 employees at three locations. ZEAL allows the participation in state-licensed lotteries via the LOTTO24 and Tipp24 brands and also offers its own lottery products. ZEAL also owns the brands ZEAL Instant Games, ZEAL Ventures and ZEAL Iberia. In 2024, the ZEAL Group celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since our foundation, growth, innovation and success are at the heart of what we do.

About ZEAL Ventures:

ZEAL Network is a part of the ZEAL Group. The core of the company's strategy is the promotion of and investment in start-ups and founders in the international lottery, prize draw and gambling sectors. ZEAL Ventures pursues the goal of driving innovation in these industries by supporting promising business ideas. The current portfolio includes a total of six promising international start-ups such as Omaze , DAYMADE and Pick my Postcode .

About DAYMADE:

DAYMADE is a UK-based prize platform, where every day is an opportunity to win incredible holidays, unforgettable experiences, and hundreds of amazing lifestyle prizes. DAYMADE was founded by Lisa Nederveen, Callum Wright, and Andrew Broekelmann in 2019. Every Friday at 5pm, DAYMADE creates thousands of winners of prizes big and small. DAYMADE is an official partner of Eden Reforestation Projects , who plant a tree with every DAYMADE purchase.

Press Contact:

ZEAL Network SE

Kristin Splieth

Head of Corporate Communications

...

Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560