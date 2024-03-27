Quality Of Employment Remains A Concern In India: ILO Reports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 27 (KNN) Despite improvements in overall labor force participation, workforce participation, and employment rates in India over recent years, the quality of employment remains a significant concern, according to the 'India Employment Report 2024.'

The report, jointly released by the Institute for Human Development (IHD) and the International Labor Organisation (ILO), highlights several alarming trends that have persisted despite the country's overall economic progress.

Notably, the transition to non-farm employment, which is crucial for sustainable development, has reversed course, with a higher proportion of the workforce remaining trapped in low-productivity agricultural activities.

Furthermore, the report reveals a concerning gender disparity, with women accounting for a substantial increase in self-employment and unpaid family work.

This trend not only reflects the limited opportunities available to women in the formal sector but also underscores the need for policies that promote gender equality and economic empowerment.

The report findings indicate a higher proportion of unpaid family work among youth, coupled with stagnant or declining wages and earnings, further exacerbating the challenges faced by this demographic.

Releasing the report, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran emphasised the need for a mindset shift, stating that it is incorrect to assume that government intervention is necessary for every social or economic problem.

He stressed the importance of the commercial sector actively hiring more workers, as it is the primary driver of employment in a market-driven economy.

To address the multifaceted challenges highlighted in the report, the ILO and IHD have outlined five key policy areas that require urgent attention: promoting job creation, improving employment quality, addressing labor market inequalities, strengthening skills and active labor market policies, and bridging knowledge deficits on labor market patterns and youth employment.

(KNN Bureau)