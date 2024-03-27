Nissan Motor To Make India Export Hub Targeting Shipping 1,00,000 Cars Annually By 2026

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 27 (KNN) Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd has unveiled ambitious plans for the Indian market.

As part of its new global business strategy called "The Arc", Nissan aims to launch three all-new models in India by fiscal year 2026.

Additionally, the company will position India as an export hub, targeting shipments of 1,00,000 units annually.

Globally, Nissan is gearing up to introduce 30 new models over the next three years, with 16 being electrified vehicles (EVs) and 14 equipped with traditional internal combustion engines (ICE).

This diverse product lineup caters to markets with varying paces of electrification adoption.

Looking ahead, Nissan plans to offer a total of 34 electrified models from fiscal years 2024 to 2030, covering all segments.

The company expects electrified vehicles to account for 40 per cent of its global model mix by fiscal year 2026, rising to 60 per cent by the end of the decade.

Nissan's "The Arc" plan aims to drive value creation and strengthen competitiveness amidst volatile market conditions.

Strategic partnerships, including the alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, will play a crucial role in staying competitive and offering a diverse global portfolio.

In India, Nissan operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), and a manufacturing joint venture with Renault, called Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), which has an annual production capacity of 4.8 lakh units.

