Testing & Certification Centres Proposed For Electronics Start-Ups & Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 27 (KNN) A 16-member government task force is set to recommend the establishment of product validation and certification centres specifically designed to support start-ups and Micro, Small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the electronics manufacturing sector.

The proposed centres would provide critical testing and certification services to ensure these companies' products meet global standards, reported ET.

According to a concept note, the task force will suggest that global certification agencies be invited to set up units within these centres in India. This move would enable start-ups and MSMEs to access world-class testing and obtain internationally recognized certifications without having to send their products abroad – a major cost and logistical advantage.

The centres would not only certify products but also provide detailed feedback to help these small businesses improve their designs and manufacturing processes to compete effectively in global markets.

Headed by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government, the high-powered committee includes various ministry officials as well as senior industry leaders like Ajai Chowdhry of HCL, Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies, Raja Mohan Rao of UTL, Sridhar Vembu of Zoho, and Virat Bhatia of Apple India.

Formed in March 2023 with the mandate of transforming India into a“product developer and manufacturing nation,” the task force envisions creating 500 globally competitive Indian products across verticals like electronics, medical technology, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor machinery over the next five years.

The concept note also proposes converting some existing electronic product design centres into full-fledged R&D centres or academic research institutions to bolster India's product innovation capabilities.

With these catalyst measures, the government aims to facilitate India's MSME sector to indigenously develop and manufacture cutting-edge products that can succeed in international markets, boosting economic growth and job creation.

The task force is expected to hold further discussions after the ongoing national elections and firm up its recommendations based on stakeholder inputs.

