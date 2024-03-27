Philosophy And Purpose At BBG, Our Guiding Principle Is Simple Yet Profound: All Our Endeavors Are Aimed At Safeguarding Your Wealth.

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India BBG stands as a leading real estate company in India, dedicated to realizing the aspirations of individuals to own a piece of land, thereby catalysing opportunities in the real estate sector.



Mallikarjuna Reddy- BBG Founder





Philosophy: Our philosophy at BBG is distinctive and differs from conventional norms. Central to our philosophy is the concept of "Your True Wealth." While many individuals typically associate wealth with financial assets, possessions, or material acquisitions such as cars and houses, BBG recognizes a deeper dimension.





According to BBG's philosophy, genuine wealth lies in the aspirations and dreams of one's children and family, the values they cherish, and the legacy they wish to leave behind.





Purpose: BBG's purpose is deeply rooted in empowering the girl child, particularly in terms of education and holistic development. To date, our initiatives have impacted the lives of 170,000 girls through five core programs, affectionately referred to as the "Pancharatnas", (Suraksha, Swashakthi , Ahlada, prerana, Bharosa) which are integral to nurturing their personalities and potentials.





In the academic year 2023-2024, BBG extended its reach to certain areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Notably, the establishment of Bharosa centers in Telangana has been instrumental in supporting girls who have faced adversity, while the Prerana Program, conducted in various government schools, focused on instilling values, fostering self-confidence, and offering guidance to students, particularly those preparing for board exams.





BBG firmly believes that the true wealth of a society lies in the development and empowerment of its girl children. As such, we have expanded our efforts to encompass approximately 48,000 students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the academic year 2023-2024.





Looking ahead to the academic year 2024-2025, BBG is committed to reaching out to even younger students, particularly those in primary schools, with a focus on enhancing their physical and mental well-being.





To achieve this, BBG is actively collaborating with various third-party organizations and planning to provide essential services such as self-defence training, spoken English skills, and primary medical check-ups to assess the physical and mental health of the young girls, whom we affectionately term as " Bangaaruthalli ".





Additionally, in an effort to expand the reach of our "Pancharatnas," BBG is identifying central locations in both Telugu states, including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nizamabad in Telangana, and Nellore, Kurnool, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. These centers will serve as hubs for empowering both primary and high school girls through the engagement of freelance trainers.





BBG remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a brighter future for the girl children of our society, recognizing that their empowerment is the cornerstone of true prosperity and progress.