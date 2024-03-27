TTK Prestige Gets Recognized As Great Place To Work®, 3Rd Year In A Row

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India

TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen and home appliances brand, has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® in India for the third consecutive year spanning from March 2023 to March 2024.





At the heart of TTK Prestige's success lies its firm dedication to cultivating a culture of inclusivity and diversity. Through its comprehensive initiatives and progressive policies, TTK Prestige continues to set industry standards in creating an enriching workplace environment.

As part of its corporate culture, TTK Prestige prioritizes employee development to cultivate a positive workplace atmosphere and success for the organization. Their dedication to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture and delivering remarkable employee experiences defines the company's spirit in the workplace.





As Chandru Kalro, Managing Director of TTK Prestige commented,

“Receiving the Great Place To Work® Certification for the third successive year is an honor for all of us at TTK Prestige. It speaks volumes about the enduring strength of our culture and the persistent dedication of our people. It reflects the bonds we've forged, the trust we've nurtured, and the community we've built within our organization. As we celebrate this milestone, we also renew our commitment to our team members to continue fostering a culture of inclusivity, empathy, and continuous improvement. Because we know that our greatest achievements lie not in the awards we receive, but in the positive impact we make on our people and our communities.”





As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.





In India, the institute partners with more than 1800 organizations annually in more than 20 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.





About TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige Limited is a part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home', a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also bought UK-based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.





About Great Place To Work®

The institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.