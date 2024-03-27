Deadline For $500 Property Tax Rebate From North Dakota Is Just Days Away

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) North Dakota homeowners who haven't yet applied for the property tax rebate need to hurry up as the deadline is fast approaching. Eligible homeowners could get up to $500 in a property tax rebate from North Dakota . To qualify for the credit, applicants must own a home in North Dakota, as well as reside in it as their primary residence.

Property tax rebate from North Dakota: who will get it?

North Dakota established the property tax rebate, officially called the Primary Residence Credit (PRC), during the 2023 Legislative Session. The PRC allows eligible homeowners to apply for a state property tax credit through the Office of State Tax Commissioner.

To qualify for the property tax rebate from North Dakota, homeowners must own a home, be it a mobile home, town home, duplex, or condo, in North Dakota. Also, the applicant must reside in it as their primary residence. It must be noted that there are no age and income requirements to qualify for the credit.

If a homeowner doesn't live at home due to medical reasons, such as those residing in rehabilitation centers or nursing homes, they may still qualify for the credit provided they haven't rented their house to someone else in the meantime.

Lawmakers have set aside $100 million for the Primary Residence Credit in North Dakota's 2023-2025 state budget. Since the program is state-funded, it won't impact the local tax collections. Lawmakers will have to set aside money in the 2025-2027 state budget if they want the program to be available next year.

Primary Residence Credit: how to apply

North Dakota started accepting applications for the property tax credit earlier this year. The last date to apply for the credit is March 31. Though the official deadline is March 31, there are chances that it could be extended to April 1 as state offices won't open on Friday in observance of Good Friday.

As of Monday, the authorities had received more than 120,000 applications for the program, according to Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus. Though there is no specific information on how many homeowners qualify for the program, the Office of State Tax Commissioner expects the number to be around 150,000.

“Our top priority is to ensure that everyone who is eligible for either credit, receives them,” Commissioner Kroshus said in a recent press release .“With this goal in mind, I strongly encourage all eligible residents of the state, to apply for either or if eligible, both programs and take full advantage of their availability before the quickly approaching March 31, 2024, deadline.”

To claim the property tax rebate from North Dakota, homeowners need to fill out the online application, available on the Office of State Tax Commissioner website , or call 701-328-7988 during business hours.

To apply for the property tax rebate from North Dakota, applicants need to provide their identity and their home's parcel number. Homeowners with an approved application will receive a credit of up to $500 against their 2024 property tax obligation. Only one credit is available per household.