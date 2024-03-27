Congress Announces 14 More Lok Sabha Candidates In Four States

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday announced 14 more Lok Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The list comprises three names each from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, and four each from Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

In Jharkhand, the party has fielded Kalicharan Munda from Khunti (ST), Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga (ST), and Jai Prakashbhai Patel from Hazaribagh.

In Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Rao Yadvendra Singh will contest against BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while Bhanu Pratap Sharma is pitted against former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha. Tarvar Singh Lodhi has been fielded from Damoh.

The Congress also named Suguna Kumari Chelimala from Telangana's Adilabad (ST), Tatiparthi Jeevan Reedy from Nizamabad, Neelam Madhu from Medak, and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy from Bhongir.

Dolly Sharma will be the party candidate from UP's Ghaziabad, Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr (SC), former BSP leader Nakul Dubey from Sitapur, and Virendra Chaudhary from Maharajganj.