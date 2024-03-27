Leverage Cybersecurity To Unlock The Full Potential Of Smart Buildings

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Are You Leveraging Cybersecurity to Unlock the Full Potential of Your Smart Buildings?

By Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's Homes and Buildings webinar series explored the theme ' Understanding the Role of Cybersecurity in Enhancing Smart Buildings.' Facilitated by industry experts, the session highlighted industry megatrends, innovation, and growth opportunities in enhancing smart buildings through cybersecurity measures.

The panel included Melvin Leong, Growth Expert and Senior Director at Frost & Sullivan; Viswesh Vancheeshwar, Growth Expert and Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan; and Sapan Agarwal, Growth Coach and Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

Investing in Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions: Recognizing the importance of investing in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored for smart buildings is crucial to manage the complexity of integrated systems.

Is your leadership prioritizing investment strategies in cybersecurity to safeguard smart buildings and mitigate evolving risks?

Addressing Legacy System Challenges: Legacy systems pose integration challenges, but interoperable solutions can streamline security management across diverse buildings, minimizing vulnerabilities and boosting overall cybersecurity.

How are you leveraging interoperable solutions to streamline security amid digital transformation challenges in legacy systems?

Holistic Cybersecurity Integration in Smart Buildings: The integration of IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology) infrastructure in smart buildings is essential for optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency.

Are your teams leveraging disruptive technologies to integrate cybersecurity and optimize operations in smart buildings?

Need for Specific Cybersecurity Regulations: There is a clear need for specific cybersecurity regulations tailored to smart buildings. These regulations need to provide clarity and guidance for building developers, facility managers, and stakeholders, ensuring standardized processes for threat detection and response.

How is your organization ensuring compliance with specific cybersecurity regulations to uphold best practices in smart buildings?

With a growing network of interconnected devices and systems, robust cybersecurity strategies are safeguarding data and ensuring operational resilience. Ultimately, this fosters a future where smart buildings are not just innovative but also secure. We invite you to share your thoughts and experiences as we navigate this crucial aspect of the smart building revolution. Together, we can build a future where security and innovation go hand-in-hand.





“As buildings evolve into complex technological ecosystems, investing in comprehensive cybersecurity measures becomes paramount. By addressing legacy system challenges and prioritizing cybersecurity spending, organizations can safeguard their smart buildings against evolving cyber threats.”

Sapan Agarwal, Growth Expert, Frost & Sullivan

About Frost & Sullivan

