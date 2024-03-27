Why Car Owners Consider Their Car 'Part Of The Family'

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Laurain Aydinian // SWNS

NEWS COPY

Half of Americans consider their car to be“part of the family,” according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 American car owners revealed that 51% think of their car as part of the family - and 53% would keep their current car forever if given the option.

For some, this is due to an emotional attachment (22%), while others have fond memories with their current cars (24%).

There are also more practical reasons for why respondents want to keep their current cars: almost six in 10 said it was because of the reliability (58%) their car has given them and 45% said it's due to the good gas mileage they're able to get.

From a financial perspective, the majority of drivers surveyed (80%) said they are likely to hold on to their car for as long as possible if they feel it will save them money in the long run.

Others admit that their car needs an upgrade now but they are unable to afford one due to financial constraints (46%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Meineke , the survey examined respondents' feelings toward their current cars, as well as their preferences for future car ownership.

Despite their attachment to their current vehicle, only a third (34%) of drivers surveyed said they'd purchase the same make and model for their next car.

On the other hand, 47% said they'd be looking for something different - and for some, this will be an electric vehicle.

Forty-five percent of Americans surveyed believe electric vehicles are the future of car ownership, with younger generations increasingly likely to agree.

Specifically, 69% of Gen Z and 59% of millennials in the survey see electric cars as the future, compared to 41% of Gen X and 32% of baby boomers.

Results revealed that 41% of all respondents are glad that electric vehicles are an option for their future car - with younger generations again more likely to agree (59% of Gen Z and 56% of millennials, compared to 37% of Gen X and 27% of baby boomers surveyed).

"We're witnessing a shift in car ownership trends, propelled by interest in electric vehicles, especially with younger generations who see driving electric as the way of the future," said Christopher Streahle, VP of Marketing Meineke Car Care Centers. "Environmentally friendly transit options are on the rise and drivers are also considering something new, making electric vehicles a compelling option."

The survey asked respondents what would make them consider an electric vehicle as their next car - not having to pay for gas (35%) came out as the No. 1 reason.

Following that, respondents said electric vehicles being better for the environment (33%) and helping to reduce air pollution (29%) were the other top reasons they'd consider owning one.

Rounding out the top five reasons why respondents may look for an electric car in the future were receiving government incentives, such as tax credits (25%) and having a smooth and quick acceleration (17%).

Yet, the research showed Americans still have concerns about electric vehicles: 66% anticipate higher ownership costs, while 41% believe they'll need to spend more time at a mechanic with an electric car.

Perhaps because of that, 90% of drivers surveyed said it's important to have a mechanic they trust.

“As the automotive landscape evolves to include more electric vehicles on the road, so do our services," said Mike Baden, owner of Meineke of Indian Land, South Carolina.“Those who opt for electric cars can now take advantage of dependable auto maintenance and drive in confidence knowing their car care needs are met."

WHY WOULD RESPONDENTS HOLD ONTO THEIR CURRENT CAR FOR“AS LONG AS POSSIBLE”?



Reliability - 58%

Good gas mileage - 45%

Inability to upgrade because of financial constraints - 28%

Fond memories with the car - 24% Emotional attachment - 22%

WHY WOULD RESPONDENTS CONSIDER AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE?



Do not have to pay for gas - 35%

Better for the environment - 33%

Reducing air pollution - 29%

Government incentives, such as tax credits - 25%

Smooth and quick acceleration - 17%

Reducing noise pollution - 17% Prefer to charge a battery than pump gas - 13%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American drivers was commissioned by Meineke between Feb. 29 and March 4, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).