Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Awarded New California-Based Project Valued At Up To $2M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT and cybersecurity sectors, has announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (“LCA”), has won a new project in California, valued at up to $2 million. As part of the project, LCA will provide a comprehensive jail-based program focusing on re-entry services for adult inmates, designed to support individuals transitioning back into the community.“This award marks an exciting expansion to a new county for SuperCom and underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing public safety in new territories. This achievement reflects our proven expertise in delivering critical re-entry services and our dedication to positively impacting lives and communities,” said Ordan Trabelsi, president and CEO of SuperCom.“This collaboration with a local behavioral health provider in the project's county is a testament to our ability to forge meaningful partnerships that amplify our impact. It is through these collaborative efforts that we can bring our proprietary services and technology to new heights, reinforcing our mission to offer comprehensive solutions that address complex challenges faced by government customers and the communities they serve.”

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, and electronic monitoring. For more information about the company, visit

