EAA Support To Reach 233,000 Gazans

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In response to the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation has intensified its efforts to provide relief and educational support to the affected communities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The escalated conflict has resulted in millions of displaced, injured, or dead, exacerbating the already dire situation in Gaza. To address these urgent needs, EAA has committed to delivering aid to 233,000 beneficiaries, with relief packages valued at QR33mn.

EAA's intervention in Gaza focuses on comprehensive humanitarian assistance, encompassing mental health and psychosocial support to address the trauma, recreational activities to foster community cohesion and health and hygiene kits tailored for women and girls.

Additionally, scholarships for Palestinian youth and children to ensure continued education, while the provision of meals supports displaced families and children, alleviating immediate food insecurity. EAA's Ramadan campaign aims to support the vulnerable and displaced populations, providing essential items and services to alleviate hardships faced by the community.

By mobilising local and regional efforts, EAA seeks to showcase the resilience of the Gazan people, generate awareness and compassion for their plight, and prioritise aid for the most marginalised and in need. During the holy month of Ramadan, EAA and its partners are featuring 16 diverse initiatives aimed at supporting over 25,000 beneficiaries, including the provision of hot meals for children, mental health and psychosocial support to children, Eid clothes and toys for children, hygiene kits for women, Ramadan dessert distribution, iftar family meals, prayer packages, Ramadan old football championship and many more initiatives for those living in Gaza.

The EAA Foundation's Ramadan campaign aims to raise awareness and funds to feed, clothe and educate children and youth in Gaza. Donations can be made at the EAA website- or at EAA partner check-out counters in Carrefour Qatar, Lulu, Monoprix, Mega Mart and Family Food Centre supermarkets. MasterCard and Carrefour Qatar are enhancing EAA's global educational initiatives; each transaction with MasterCard at Carrefour Qatar contributes QR5 to support children in need. Also, donations can be made at Americana Group Stores. Additionally, donations can be made through Talabat's and Snoonu EAA stores.

