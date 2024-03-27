Precision Disposal Expands Dumpster Rental Services On South Shore MA, Adding 30-Yard Options & Extended Rental Periods

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Precision Disposal now offers 30-yard dumpsters & 2-week rentals standard in South Shore MA, enhancing dumpster rental services in Southern MA.

USA – Precision Disposal, a leading dumpster rental company in MA known for its exceptional customer service and transparent pricing, is excited to announce the expansion of its service fleet with the introduction of 30-yard dumpsters. To better accommodate the varied needs of its South Shore MA clients, Precision Disposal is now offering extended 2-week rentals for its 15, 20, 25, and 30-yard dumpster options. The 10-yard dumpsters will remain available for 7-day rentals, ensuring flexibility for smaller-scale projects.

Marking itself as the only small company in Southern MA and the South Shore offering 30-yard dumpsters, Precision Disposal stands out by catering to various project sizes, from residential cleanouts to substantial construction sites. This expansion aligns with the company's commitment to providing elite customer service, transparent flat-rate pricing, and unparalleled responsiveness in the dumpster rental industry in MA.







“Customer service is our business, and we provide it one dumpster at a time,” stated a spokesperson for Precision Disposal.“By expanding our fleet and extending rental periods, we aim not just to meet but to exceed our customers' expectations. Whether you're looking to rent a dumpster in MA for a small home project or a large construction job, Precision Disposal is dedicated to making waste management simpler, more efficient, and more accessible for everyone on the South Shore and throughout Southern MA.”

This strategic enhancement of services highlights Precision Disposal's role as an industry leader. The company's emphasis on customer satisfaction and its innovative approach to waste management solutions showcase its commitment to being a trusted partner for both residential and commercial clients in MA.

For more information about how to rent a dumpster in MA with Precision Disposal and its services, please visit . They service all of southern MA, including all of Cape Cod

About Precision Disposal:

Precision Disposal is a small family-owned company with roots in Plymouth. It has since expanded to have locations in Southern MA and Cape Cod. Precision Disposal is at the forefront of the dumpster rental industry, serving the South Shore, Southern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. Renowned for elite customer service, transparent flat-rate pricing, and swift responsiveness, Precision Disposal offers a variety of dumpster sizes to suit diverse project requirements. Committed to environmental responsibility and community support, Precision Disposal“is your dependable ally for all dumpster rental service and junk removal needs”.

