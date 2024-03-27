CBRE Announces Head Of Occupier Sustainability In Continental Europe

(MENAFN- 3BL) CBRE

/3BL/ - Global real estate advisor, CBRE has today announced that Sustainability leader, David Maguire, has been appointed Head of Occupier Sustainability & ESG, Continental Europe.

In this new role, David will be responsible for leading CBRE's Sustainability services offering for its occupier clients across Continental Europe. He will focus on expanding the suite of services the company delivers, in order to address the rapidly developing Sustainability and ESG needs of corporate real estate.

Having previously worked in the Occupier ESG team in the UK, supporting an extensive network of corporate clients including Marks & Spencer, GSK, and Maersk, David will now be part of the Continental Europe Sustainability and ESG team, led by Ludovic Chambe. He will work closely with Einar Schiefloe, Head of Occupier Services, Continental Europe & Nordics, as well as our 270 Sustainability and ESG experts, operating across 22 European countries, driving the transformational strategy and implementation of Sustainability solutions to fulfil clients' environmental and social ambitions.

