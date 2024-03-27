Allyson Anderson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer, Baker Hughes: Sustainability Champion & Energy Transition Leader

MENAFN - 3BL) Listen to the Madam Policy Podcast episode here

Policy veteran and Baker Hughes' super-smart Chief Sustainability Officer, Allyson Anderson Book, joins Madam Policy for an all-new episode.

Allyson chats with hosts Dee Martin and Brittany Pemberton about her strategy for ESG reporting and harmonization, as well as her leadership role in diversifying the perspectives at the decision-making table. How can the skills of the current energy workforce be parlayed into the net-zero emissions economy? Join Allyson and Dee as they take a quick stroll down memory lane, remembering the work they did together to help ensure certainty in the nation's helium supply (it's not just for balloons!). What advice would sustainability champion and geoscientist Allyson Anderson Book would give to her 24-year-old self?

Tune in and find out!