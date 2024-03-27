               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pizza Hut Manager Celebrates 50-Year Career At Same Restaurant


3/27/2024 2:01:48 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Gray Media Group on KPLCTV

What started as a job to keep a Nebraska woman afloat during college turned into a 50-year career at Pizza Hut.

Beckie Lacey, the manager at a Pizza Hut in Wahoo, has been working at the same restaurant for 50 years. The store celebrated the milestone over the weekend with discounted pizza pies and $1 beers, KOLN reports .

