Bacardi Shake Your Future Uplifts Women With All-Female Cohort

Family-owned Bacardi continues to expand Shake Your Future, its free training program designed to help unemployed and underrepresented young adults build careers in the mixology world.

In India, Shake Your Future launched an all-female cohort as a way to shift perspectives and perceptions of women in the bar industry within the country. Hear firsthand how this opportunity in India empowered them in gaining the necessary skills for a life-long career in the bartending industry.

Key to the success of the Shake Your Future initiative in India are the close collaborations between Bacardi and Nitin Tewari, hospitality professional, founder of Bar Kala Academy and TED-Talk speaker.

The all-female class was invited to train at the Bar Kala Academy to master the basics of bartending, covering subjects like beverage basics, mixology, flairing as well as complementary business areas such as personal branding, social media and communication alongside industry insights.

Graduates from the program are already working at a leading hotel, while one was crowned winner of the GREY GOOSE® House of Change India bartending competition.

This is one of the many ways Bacardi supports women in the industry. Check out why Bacardi was recognized by Forbes on the list of World's Top Companies for Women 2023 .