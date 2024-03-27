Awqaf Ministry Lists 189 Mosques For Observing I'tikaf

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has designated 189 mosques nationwide to observe I'tikaf and worship in each night of the last ten nights of the holy month of Ramadan for 1445 Hijri.

In a statement, the ministry called on those who wish to observe these blessed nights to essentially learn the jurisprudence guidelines of I'tikaf based on the Sharia rules to be performed consistently with the Prophetic Sunnah and ensure adherence to observe I'tikaf in the designated mosques whose geographical locations have been identified as public places of worship equipped with amenities dedicated to serving Itikaf observers.

The age of those who wish to observe I'tikaf should not be less than 18 years old, otherwise they should be escorted by guardians, the statement outlined, stressing the importance of personal hygiene, and rigorously cleaning the I'tikaf spaces within the mosque and protecting its property since it is one of the most significant endowments for all Muslims. The ministry also emphasized the importance of avoiding nuisance and loud noises such as side talks by those who observe I'tikaf which could disturb worshippers.

The ministry alerted I'tikaf observers to never hang clothes on walls, columns, or mosque furniture to maintain the beautiful landscape of mosques. The ministry also prohibits sleeping or eating in places other than those designated for that, as per mosque management guidelines which also prohibit women's I'tikaf in mosques.