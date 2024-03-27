Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Spain

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain. During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them.

