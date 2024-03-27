Kate Middleton News: King Charles, Camilla Will Attend Easter Service, Prince William To Miss Key Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Buckingham Palace officials on Wednesday said King Charles III is set to return to public duties on Sunday as he is scheduled to attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle with Queen Camilla. This appearance would be his first major event since he was diagnosed with cancer last month, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are not expected to attend the event, amid Catherine's-Princess of Wales-cancer diagnosis and treatment. The royal couple last week announced that they are not expected to attend the event Read | BSE releases list of 25 stocks available for T+0 settlement starting March 28

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla will be accompanied by members of the royal family at St. George's Chapel, Buckingham Palace officials said, adding that the event is likely to be smaller than usual is important to note that King Charles is himself undergoing cancer treatment and has suspended all his public duties since his diagnosis. Though, the palace has yet not disclosed what form of cancer the King has clarified that it's not related to his recent treatment for his prostate condition Buckingham Palace officials have said that despite undergoing treatment, King Charles III is continuing with state business. The monarch is attending regular weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and won't be handing over his constitutional role as head of state, the palace officials added.

On Tuesday, the British monarch met with community and faith leaders at Buckingham Palace to hear about their work of boosting social cohesion amid heightened international tensions.

