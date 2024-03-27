Good Friday To Easter: What Is Holy Week? Why And How Is It Celebrated?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Holy Week 2024: A pivotal period in the Christian calendar is the Holy Week, also called Passion Week. Spanning the last eight days of Lent, from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, it offers Christians across the world a time to ponder on the transformation brought by Jesus' death and sacrifice on the cross the Christian tradition, Lent is a time of penitential preparation leading up to Easter, as defined by Britannica Western churches, Lent starts on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter Sunday, providing 40 days for fasting and abstinence. In Eastern churches, the 40-day-long Lent period begins on the Monday of the seventh week before Easter and concludes on the Friday, nine days before Easter practice mirrors Jesus Christ's fasting in the wilderness before starting his public ministry. Additionally, believers are encouraged to practice almsgiving, which involves giving money or food to the poor and performing charitable acts Read | Is Good Friday happy or sad? Know the significance, promise of redemption and moreWhat is Holy Week?The week begins with Palm Sunday, marking Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. It proceeds with Jesus' Last Supper with his disciples, his betrayal by Judas, conviction by Pontius Pilot, crucifixion and death, and concludes with Easter Sunday, symbolising his resurrection 2024 began with Ash Wednesday on February 14. Holy Week this year began on March 24 with Palm Sunday and will conclude with Easter celebrations on March 31 Are the Days of the Holy Week 2024?Palm Sunday (March 24): Each year, Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday, commemorating Jesus Christ's triumphant arrival in Jerusalem on a donkey. The Bible recounts people waving palm branches and laying them on the ground as Jesus passed. In churches, palm branches are often distributed and blessed by priests before congregants carry them in a procession Read | Palm Sunday: From symbolism of donkey to blessings of palm trees- Here's everything you need to knowAlso known as Passion Sunday, the celebration marks the beginning of the most sombre week in the Christian calendar, which marks Jesus' crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Monday (March 25): Following Palm Sunday, Holy Monday marks the second day of Holy Week. According to biblical accounts, Jesus spent this day teaching and debating with religious authorities in Jerusalem remember Jesus cleansing the temple in Jerusalem. He called out the hypocrisy of merchants and consumers for selling their goods in the temple and“turning the House of God into a den of thieves.”Holy Tuesday (March 26): Holy Tuesday, also known as Great and Holy Tuesday, commemorates the collaboration between priests or Pharisees and King Herod the Great to condemn Jesus called Fig Tuesday, it remembers Jesus' return to Jerusalem from Bethany, where he encountered a barren fig tree. Jesus used the tree as a lesson for his disciples that with faith, they possess the power to bless or curse their surroundings Wednesday (March 27): On Holy Wednesday, one of Jesus' disciples, Judas Iscariot, agreed to betray him to the religious leaders for 30 pieces of silver. Many churches observe this day with the Tenebrae service, featuring solemn readings and psalms, which means \"darkness\" in Latin, is observed in Western Christianity during the three days leading up to Easter Day. It involves the gradual extinguishing of candles and concludes with a \"strepitus\" or \"loud noise\" in complete darkness towards the end of the service Thursday (March 28): During the Last Supper, Jesus introduced the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist and washed his disciples' feet, emphasising service and humility. Notably, \"Maundy\" comes from the Latin word mandatum, or commandment, reflecting Jesus' words,“I give you a new commandment.”Also Read | Good Friday 2024: Know date, history and significance of the Christian holidayGood Friday (March 29): Good Friday remembers Jesus' crucifixion and death, urging Christians to reflect on his sacrifice. Many churches observe Stations of the Cross, meditating on events leading to Jesus' death Stations of the Cross depict a series of 14 images or carvings illustrating events in the Passion of Christ, from his condemnation by Pontius Pilate to his burial. The sequence of stations includes: Jesus is condemned to death; Jesus bears his cross; Jesus falls the first time; Jesus meets his mother; Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry the cross; Veronica wipes Jesus' face; Jesus falls the second time; The women of Jerusalem weep for Jesus; Jesus falls the third time; Jesus is stripped of his garments; Jesus is nailed to the cross; Jesus dies on the cross; Jesus is taken down from the cross; and Jesus is placed in the tomb images are typically displayed on the interior walls of churches or chapels but may also be found in locations such as cemeteries and religious residences Saturday (March 30): Holy Saturday marks the conclusion of the Lenten season in Christian tradition, occurring on the day preceding Easter Sunday. This observance remembers the last day of Christ's death and eagerly anticipates Jesus' resurrection. Easter Vigils in churches include readings, prayers, and lighting the Paschal Candle, symbolising Christ's light. During the vigil celebration, fires and candles are often lit to symbolise Christ's transition from death to life, while tolling bells indicate the joyful conclusion of Lent Read | Why is Easter associated with rabbits and egg?Easter Sunday (March 31): Easter Sunday, also called Resurrection Day, is among the primary festivals of the Christian church and commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. Christians worldwide celebrate Easter as a joyful occasion, symbolising the fulfilment of Old Testament prophecies and the revelation of God's plan for humanity's salvation marking Jesus' resurrection, Easter signifies the triumph over death and the promise of salvation. According to Christian belief, Jesus' death atoned for humanity's sins, and his resurrection offers believers hope for their resurrection Christian denominations observe Easter with their unique liturgical customs. For instance, in North America, Protestant churches often hold Easter sunrise services. In the Roman Catholic tradition, the Easter vigil comprises four main parts: the lighting of the Paschal candle, the reading of prophetic passages, the administration of baptism and confirmation to adult converts, and the celebration of Easter mass gather for feasts, and churches hold special services. The tradition of Easter eggs, widely observed during this season, symbolises rebirth and new life.

MENAFN27032024007365015876ID1108028803