'Will Ensure ₹3,000 Cr 'Looted' From Poor ...': PM Modi Tells Amrita Roy, BJP's Candidate Against TMC's Mahua Moitra

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday spoke to BJP candidate from West Bengal's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, Amrita Roy, and told her that he is working to ensure that nearly ₹3,000 crore \"looted\" from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is returned to them, Amrita Roy - a member of erstwhile royalty - has been fielded against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra.“PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor goes back to them through whatever assets and money the ED has attached from the corrupt,” newswire PTI reported quoting BJP sources Read | Cash-for-query case: ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for questioning on March 28As per details of the conversation with between Modi and Roy, PM Modi put the amount of money paid by people of the state as a kickback

for getting jobs is approximately ₹3,000 crore prime minister told the BJP candidate to communicate this stance to the public, emphasizing that upon returning to power after the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, he would take steps, including enacting legal measures if necessary, to ensure that the funds extorted from the poor are returned to them, PTI reported Modi on Arvind KejriwalTaking a dig at the Congress for its support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy, Modi said those who made complaint against the AAP have now changed track to help it. However, the prime minister did not name anyone Read | Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Delhi HC to deliver order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea“This shows that their priority is not country but power,” PM Modi added that the BJP-led NDA alliance is fighting for a corruption-free country for the bright future of the youth, the prime minister said all the corrupt have come together on the other side to save each other the BJP candidate from Krishnanagar constituency told the prime minister that her family is being called traitors, PM Modi asked her to not take any pressure, saying that they (TMC) practice vote bank politics and will make all kinds of wild allegations. They do so to hide their sins, he added Read | Setback for AAP in Punjab: Lone LS MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJPExpressing confidence in her win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister asked Roy to be ready with the agenda for the first 100 days for her constituency confidence that West Bengal will vote for \"Parivartan\" (change) in the state, the prime minister said the alleged corruption of the ruling TMC leaders is one of the main planks of the BJP in the state, as it has highlighted the arrest of some of them, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, and recovery of large amounts of money and other assets from them to target its rivals.



