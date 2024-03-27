Atomic Clocks To Ring In One-Nation, One Time

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "India is deploying atomic clocks across the country to ensure the time shown on your digital watch, smartphone and laptop is truly based on Indian Standard Time-an effort launched more than two decades ago after the Kargil war.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.