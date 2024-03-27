Centre Likely To Hike Toll Tax On Delhi-Meerut Expressway From April 1 - Check Rates Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Starting April 1, road trips are likely to become more expensive. Here's why! The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will revise the toll tax prices, and will likely increase toll for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway by 5 to 10 per cent from April 2024 to a News18 report, the NHAI will up the toll for light vehicles by 5 per cent, while the big vehicle will have to give an additional 10 per cent on toll, the NHAI charges a toll of ₹2.19 per km on the 135 km-long Delhi-Meerut Expressway the kilometers of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the toll will increase significantly, thereby increasing the cost of travel move is expected to affect thousands of commuters, not only only the Delhi-Meerut Expressway but also on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway NHAI has decided to hike the toll on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway with the intention of producing an additional income for infrastructure development and the upkeep of the expressway, said the report toll tariff is adjusted on an annual basis, according to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 to the report, the proposal for revised toll prices was delivered by the NHAI's Project Implementation Unit (PIU) on March 25. Following a clearance from the Ministry of Road and Transport, the revised tariffs will come into effect on April 1.The Delhi-Meerut Expressway has six entry and exit points:Sarai Kale KhanIndirapuramVijay NagarDasnaRasulpur SikrodBhojpurHow much will the toll tax cost now?If you drive your car, a light vehicle, from Meerut to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, you will now have to pay ₹168. Earlier this price was ₹160, for heavy vehicles, who paid ₹250 for the same stretch earlier, will have to pay ₹262.2 after April 1.Delhi-Meerut Expressway's major toll plaza is located in Meerut's Kashi Gadkari on Toll taxThe Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the Centre is considering to end toll plazas. \"There will be a satellite base toll collection system\"Speaking with news agency ANI, Gadkari said that it will save both time and money.\"Now we are ending toll and there will be a satellite base toll collection system. Money will be deducted from your bank account and the amount of road you cover will be charged accordingly. Through this time and money can be saved,\" he said.



